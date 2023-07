Logan Paul's appearance at WWE's Money in the Bank ended with a rather nasty table landing - and now the YouTuber is addressing what happened - and passing the blame.

“I’m gonna be honest, he (Ricochet) blew the f****** match for me,” he said on Impaulsive, claiming that he wasn't given enough time to figure out how he was going to land.

“I walked away this time relatively unscathed", he added.

