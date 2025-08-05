In a crazy turn of events, this scene between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver from Marriage Story, which earned them both Oscar nominations, is now being used by the USDA to scare off wolves.

No, you didn't read that wrong.

Audio of the emotional scene in the film is being used by the Unites States Department of Agriculture to scare off wolves and stop them from killing cattle and livestock.

The practise known as “Wolf hazing” also uses loud music like AC/DC’s 'Thunderstruck', alarming sounds like gunshots, and people arguing to scare off deadly wolves.

