Lewis Capaldi turns up to London singles event looking for love

Singer Lewis Capaldi shocked singles when he turned up to a dating event in Putney, hosted by app, Thursday.

The 25-year-old was spotted with a friend at Peachy Queen bar, behind the DJ decks.

"Trust me, if I know he was showing up, I would have been freaking out," DJ Joey Mar said in a statement, describing how the singer's entrance caused commotion in the crowd.

"Not many people get the opportunity to say they've DJed with a music icon."

It's unknown if Lewis managed to bag his dream woman that evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.