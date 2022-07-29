Selena Gomez tears up in emotional video thanking fans for "growing up with me"

Selena Gomez posted a teary 30th birthday message on TikTok as she thanked fans for 'growing up with me'.

The singer celebrated her birthday on 22 July.

"I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted," she said, holding back tears.

"And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me—for putting up with me."

