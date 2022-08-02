Beyoncé will remove offensive slur from new song following backlash

While Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance has drawn plenty of praise, it's also been the subject of criticism, with fans calling for her to remove an 'ableist' slur.

The word, which is used as a derogatory term for disabled people, appears in her song 'Heated' - however - in Black communities, the word means to "go crazy" or "fight."

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a representative for the singer said in a statement.

It's possible Beyoncé saw criticism received by Lizzo for the same lyric.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.