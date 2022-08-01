Dick and Dom play nostalgic giant game of bogies during festival DJ set

Children's TV legends Dick and Dom gave fans some serious nostalgia during a DJ set, when they fired up into a huge game of 'bogies'.

The pair appeared at Kendal Calling, when someone on the front row held up a sign on their phone which read 'play bogies' - and they delivered.

A heavy techno track blared out as Dom (Dominic Wood) stood behind the decks, and Dick (Richard McCourt) bounced around the stage shouting 'bogies' at the top of his lungs.

Naturally, the crowd went wild.

