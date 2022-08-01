Tony Hawk shows up to perform with Tony Hawk cover band at London pub gig

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk surprised fans this weekend when he appeared on-stage alongside a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band in a small London venue.

The band are known for doing covers of songs that featured in the games.

The 900 were playing at Signature Brew in Haggerston, when Hawk came on as the frontman for a couple of songs, including Agent Orange's "Bloodstains," which featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4.

54-year-old Hawk was due to host an 'evening with' event at the London Palladium which was unfortunately cancelled.

