Demi Lovato has updated pronouns to include she/her again

Demi Lovato has opened up about how she's started using she/her pronouns again as she's recently begun feeling "more feminine".

The 29-year-old, who started going by they/them in 2021, appeared on Spout podcast to break it down.

"I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman,' she explained of how she felt last year.

"I just felt like a human."

She acknowledged: "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's just all about respect."

