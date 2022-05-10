Ingenious 'airport jacket' invention is helping travellers dodge baggage fees

A new invention is helping travellers avoid the expensive baggage fees in place with airlines - by carrying everything they need in their coat.

The 'Airport Jacket' is filled with 14 handy compartments, including some big enough to fit shoes, laptops, and clothing, and the long, trench-coat design is actually rather trendy.

It holds up to 30 pounds (13kg) in weight, and material used for the summer collection is a lightweight water-resistant polyester and the material used for the winter collection is 100% wool - making it perfect for year-round travel.

