A cafe is now letting customers 'rent out' their dogs for the day

A cafe in Japan is going viral on TikTok for its 'dog rental' service to give puppy lovers their fix without the commitment.

Located in Tokyo, guests at Dog Heart can 'rent' one of the dogs for a couple of hours, and are provided with everything they'll need from poop bags, to treats, on their outing.

When converted into GBP, you can expect to pay around £19 for an hour of walking one of the resident pooches.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.