Phil Mitchell obsessive gets ultimate birthday surprise - three years in a row

A Phil Mitchell-obsessed woman has made the ultimate commitment to the Eastenders character, by getting his name inked on her body.

Rachel Forsythe, 19, found her passion during lockdown, and has since spent over £200 on merchandise, including jumpers, candles, mugs, calendars and a car air freshener.

However, after getting the tattoo in Magaluf, she's now desperate to meet actor, Steve McFadden, so she can show him the new addition to her wrist.

That's dedication.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.