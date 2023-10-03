A Halloween obsessive is impressing the internet with his lavish decorations ahead of spooky seasons, including a six-metre dragon towering over his roof.

Tom Saltsman, 60, has been decorating for the last eight years, and despite the incredible displays he puts on, he estimates to only spend around £160 each year, using scraps from building materials.

Highlights of this year's display include a spindly skeleton spirit, a spaceship, and a moving rendition of King Kong.

