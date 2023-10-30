TikTok is going wild for Halloween 'boo baskets' for your significant other

'Boo baskets' are taking off massively for Halloween this year, showing your significant how much you care with treats they can enjoy while watching a spooky film.

Common items you might choose to include are candles (pumpkin spice-scented of course), blankets, sweet treats, and Halloween-themed merchandise.

Think of it as the autumn equivalent to an Easter basket.

They're a cheap and cheerful way to add joy to someone's day as the dark nights draw in and the weather gets colder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.