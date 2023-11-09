A special addition is returning to the Greggs menu from today

Video
Greggs have announced their iconic festive bake is returning to stores from today (9 November), and marked the occasion with a bakery-inspired light show.
Over the bonfire weekend, Newcastle locals may have spotted the outline of a pasty lighting up the sky, and it was all about promoting the Christmas treat.
Sage and onion stuffing, sweet cured bacon, succulent chicken and a creamy sage and cranberry sauce make up the much-loved bake that returns year after year.
