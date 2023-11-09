A special addition is returning to the Greggs menu from today

Greggs have announced their iconic festive bake is returning to stores from today (9 November), and marked the occasion with a bakery-inspired light show.

Over the bonfire weekend, Newcastle locals may have spotted the outline of a pasty lighting up the sky, and it was all about promoting the Christmas treat.

Sage and onion stuffing, sweet cured bacon, succulent chicken and a creamy sage and cranberry sauce make up the much-loved bake that returns year after year.