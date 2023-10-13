Model throws herself down stairs in bizarre new Marc Jacobs campaign

Marc Jacobs know how to make a statement, which is probably why their latest campaign for their AW23 collection involves one of the world's biggest supermodels throwing herself down some concrete stairs.

In the clip posted to social media, Tereza Kubova, who is sporting $550 Kiki platform boots and a $795 XL Sack Bag, rolls down the steps, before picking herself back up and acting like nothing happened.

While it might seem bizarre, it's certainly got the attention they'd hoped for.

