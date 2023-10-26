Designer behind Sam Smith's balloon look recreates Halloween costumes in viral style

The fashion designer behind Sam Smith's iconic 'balloon' look at The Brits has recreated three popular Halloween costumes in the style of the star - just in time for the spooky celebrations.

In collaboration with Southern Comfort, HARRI has reimagined the pumpkin, vampire, and witch using the same type of latex - and Londoners can even hire the costumes out this weekend on a first-come-first-serve basis from Costume Boutique.

It comes after 76% of Brits reveal their past costume regrets, in a bid to make us all feel stylish again.

