Flight attendant reveals how to avoid bedbugs when travelling

With concerns about bedbugs travelling into the UK from Paris, a flight attendant has revealed how you can make sure you haven't picked any of the critters up while on your trip.

According to Cari Curri, known as @cici.inthesky, you should avoid carpet in your hotel rooms, and make sure you check bedding in the dark to maximise your flashlight's capabilities.

“My bags never go past the hardwood floor onto the carpet, and definitely never go onto the bed,” she said.

Not only that, but to make sure, bedbugs reportedly hate lavender, so it's always handy to have essential oil on hand.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter