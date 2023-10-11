Adorable sausage dog gives birth to 'world record' number of puppies

Video
An adorable sausage dog has given birth to what her owner believes could be a 'world record' number of puppies - welcoming 11 adorable pooches.
Rayma Jones, 23, plans to sell Winnie's puppies, which could fetch up to £2,500 each.
"I was amazed [by the litter]. I just kept counting them over and over", she says.
"I was so surprised that I kept expecting her to pop out another one when I wasn't looking."
The previous Dachshund record was 10.
