Thirsty wild bear breaks into garden bar to drink White Claws then leaves

A Florida family has been left stunned after catching a wild bear breaking into her garden, cracking open a White Claw seltzer, and then leaving.

The three-legged bear, who has become known to residents as 'Tripod', broke in through the patio doors, startling Joseph Diglio, who was watching TV.

"He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar," Diglio said.

"He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favourite flavour is mango and strawberry."

