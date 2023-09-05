'Fortune teller' can predict people's futures using cheese

A fortune teller who has ditched the traditional crystal ball in favour of blocks have cheese is revealing how the future is going to look at through 'tyromancy'.

Jennifer Billock describes it as a fun method of divination because people can have their fortune told, and then get to eat the cheese.

"In about six months things look pretty good here", she told a woman in Chicago via a block of blue cheese.

Billock claims her practice helps guide people to 'solve their own problems' and she plans to keep at it.

