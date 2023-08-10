An artist who has made shoes for the likes of Stormzy, Floyd Mayweather and Billie Eilish has designed a collection dedicated to beer.

That's right, Daniel Cordas has teamed up with Superga to celebrate the launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Stile Capri, designing a trainer inspired by the Italian island.

Each of the limited-edition trainers, which retail for £65, were hand-painted by Cordas, depicting beaches in shades of blue and yellow.

"I wanted to bring the Capri beach to your feet through this design, with bright, crisp designs to reflect new Stile Capri flavours", he says.

The shoes are available to shop now here.

