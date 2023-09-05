Posture expert reveals the only two sleeping positions that are spine-approved

Video
How you sleep can have a huge impact on your health, and a posture expert has revealed the only two positions that he approves of for dosing off in.
James Leinhardt, founder of foam pillow and mattress brand Levitex, explains: "If you’re lying on your back, your spine is immediately supported by the mattress, and you’ve got the most even distribution of body weight."
He adds you should also pop a pillow under your knees for better back support.
The second position is perfect for side sleepers, however, he suggests putting a pillow between your knees to avoid damaging your spine.
One position that's strictly off limits? Sleeping on your stomach. Sorry!
