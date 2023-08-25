Dulux dog gives birth to seven puppies with direct links to original 1961 advert

The iconic Dulux paint dog has given birth to seven extra cute Old English Sheepdog puppies - that are all direct descendants of the original Dulux dog from 1961.

Olivia, who is known for her grey and white fluffy coat, had five girls and two boys back in July, and they all look so similar that they're in the running to be the future faces of the brand.

"The pups are stars in their own right, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of them in the years to come", says Dulux's creative director, Marianne Shillingford.

