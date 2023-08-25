Five Guys reveal biggest restaurant secrets in honour of National Burger Day

Five Guys have revealed their biggest burger secrets in honour of National Burger Day, including why their patties are always so juicy.

The burger chain have released a TikTok video explaining how their world-famous burgers are created, and we're urgently taking notes on how to recreate them at home.

Some of the hacks include including five pickles to represent the 'five guys', and always doing cold toppings on the top of the bun, with hot fillings on the bottom.

