Hotel launches 'Dad's Club' so kids can get away from cringe parents on holiday

EasyJet Holidays has launched a 'dad's club' at one of its Spanish hotels - a new alternative to a kid's club that allows teens to escape from their cringe parents while abroad.

New research suggest some of the most-embarrassing dad faux pas while on holiday include snoring by the pool, and rocking socks and sandals.

However, the new school of cool will offer dad dancing lessons, air guitar tuition, a socks and sandals fashion show and a dad joke workshop, based at the Holiday World Polynesia in Benalmádena, Spain on the 24th and 25th of August.

