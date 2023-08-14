Cadbury fans are beaming with excitement after the chocolatier announced its iconic gold coins will be returning to shelves this Christmas after 10 years.

The coins, which are made of Dairy Milk chocolate, were discontinued in 2014, prompting outrage from consumers who enjoyed receiving them as a stocking filler.

"The nostalgia surrounding this iconic product is a testament to its timeless charm, and we’re thrilled to bring back the joy and excitement it holds for the Christmas season", says Sarah Foden, archivist for Cadbury.

They'll be back in supermarkets from September, setting you back £1.99 per net.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter