UK hosts first 'extreme relaxation championships' to find 'chillest' residents

The UK's first Extreme Relaxation Championships were held over the weekend where some of the most 'chill' residents went head-to-head to see who could lower their heart rates the most.

Over three rounds, contestants sank into a Snug sofa as they were faced with a number of 'stressful' scenarios while trying to keep their cool.

The winner was 30-year-old Nicola Richardson, who credits her deep breathing habits for her success: "I've worked in the hospitality sector for a long time, including fast-paced restaurants which can be stressful", she says.

"It's another reason I like deep breathing and understand the need to relax."

Richardson secured a trophy and a Snug sofa worth £3,000.

