A restaurant powered by laughter has been opened in honour of Edinburgh Fringe

A YO! Sushi restaurant in Edinburgh is supporting the Fringe Festival by adding tech that makes it powered by laughter.

Local stand-up enthusiasts will be able to take to the stage until 17 August to try and power up the sushi belt using their jokes.

The YO! Maki Me Laugh event will see a microphone hooked up to the restaurant's iconic belt, with it moving quicker the louder the laughter from guests.

