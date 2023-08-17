McDonald’s employee reveals hack for making sure you get hot food

Soggy, cold food can ruin a takeaway, but one ex-McDonald's employee has revealed the easiest hack to ensure you get fresh food every time.

“If you want to make sure your food is fresh, not just fries - take something off your burger, or food", Dessy says.

“It’s very easy to add cheese on a McChicken that’s already there, but it’s hard to take off mayo though.”

That way, you're guaranteed to have a fresh one made, despite having to wait a couple of minutes longer.

