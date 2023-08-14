You can now bathe in a giant Domino's garlic dip 42 times bigger than a standard pot

Domino's fans rejoice, because a giant 'garlic dip' 42 times the size of the original has been created...kind of.

The pizza chain has released a limited-edition summer merchandise collection, which includes the paddling pool modelled off the best-selling sauce.

Other goodies in the range include swim shorts, a bikini, a giant floating pizza box, and a funky summer shirt - with Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott on modelling duty...we're sold.

You'll have to be quick to get your hands on them though, with the competition running on their website until 18 August.

