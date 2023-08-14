This 'lasagne French toast' recipe is dividing internet users

Video
A lasagne-French toast recipe is going viral online, and it's dividing foodies over whether it's creative deliciousness, or just plain unnecessary.
As you can imagine, it combines a classic French toast recipe with the meaty, cheesy flavours from the classic Italian dish, which is then fried off in a pan.
However, some internet users have been quick to question why on earth you'd take two incredible dishes, and make something 'awful'.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next Lifestyle
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x