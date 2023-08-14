This 'lasagne French toast' recipe is dividing internet users

A lasagne-French toast recipe is going viral online, and it's dividing foodies over whether it's creative deliciousness, or just plain unnecessary.

As you can imagine, it combines a classic French toast recipe with the meaty, cheesy flavours from the classic Italian dish, which is then fried off in a pan.

However, some internet users have been quick to question why on earth you'd take two incredible dishes, and make something 'awful'.

