Dulux gifts rescue guinea pig 'palace' for being doppelgänger of iconic dog

A rescue guinea pig has been gifted her very own 'palace', after her owners realised her uncanny resemblance with the iconic Dulux dog, and got in touch with the paint company.

Although Misty lives a quieter life than a dog, she has the exact markings of Dulux's mascot, Madison.

So, as a treat for finding her new home, the brand created the pet her very own retreat, including a mural of herself on the front.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter