Michelin-starred chef turns Skittles into incredible mouth-watering desserts

Video
Michelin star chef Michael O’Hare has been whipping up a new range of elegant, high-end desserts - and they're all made with Skittles.
New research reveals classic British desserts are dying out, and with the candy brand releasing a dessert-inspired range of sweets, the chef stepped up to make potential new classics.
The offering includes a deconstructed chocolate orange cake, sweet and smoky strawberries, watermelon tartare, and an inspired-take on a semifreddo.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next Lifestyle
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
{% if not context.post.roar_specific_data.sensitive_article %} {% endif %}
x