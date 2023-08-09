Michelin-starred chef turns Skittles into incredible mouth-watering desserts

Michelin star chef Michael O’Hare has been whipping up a new range of elegant, high-end desserts - and they're all made with Skittles.

New research reveals classic British desserts are dying out, and with the candy brand releasing a dessert-inspired range of sweets, the chef stepped up to make potential new classics.

The offering includes a deconstructed chocolate orange cake, sweet and smoky strawberries, watermelon tartare, and an inspired-take on a semifreddo.

