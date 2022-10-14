Gruesome clip sees doctor remove 23 contacts from forgetful woman’s eye

An optometrist has shared a video of the harrowing moment she pulled 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient's eye.

Dr Katerina Kurteeva said the patient kept layering them without realising, before eventually having blurred vision.

“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” Kurteeva wrote on the California Eye Associates Instagram page.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

