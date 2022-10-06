This Halloween decorating hack turns your car into a 'murder' scene

Spooky season is in full swing, and one TikToker has the best and easiest idea for adding some scare to your life. And everyone else's.

@blondeweenie went viral after plastering his white car in wipeable fake blood handprints, making it look like a murder scene.

'I'm curious as to whether or not you've been pulled over for this?' someone in the comments joked, while another added: 'Just realized ur not supposed to use real blood.'

Well, that sure trumps a costume.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters