Gen-Z say only 'old' people use certain emojis

Gen-Z have been giving a lesson to the rest of the world on what emojis are acceptable to use or not.

While you might think a thumbs up signals approval: you're wrong, apparently it's actually 'rude'.

'Took me a bit to adjust and get [it] out of my head that it means they're mad at me' one 24-year-old Reddit user said about his older co-workers using it.

According to a survey of 2,000 young people, the red love heart, OK hand, and the grimacing face, will all make you look 'old' too.

