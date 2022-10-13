Gen-Z say only 'old' people use certain emojis

x
Video
Gen-Z have been giving a lesson to the rest of the world on what emojis are acceptable to use or not.
While you might think a thumbs up signals approval: you're wrong, apparently it's actually 'rude'.
'Took me a bit to adjust and get [it] out of my head that it means they're mad at me' one 24-year-old Reddit user said about his older co-workers using it.
According to a survey of 2,000 young people, the red love heart, OK hand, and the grimacing face, will all make you look 'old' too.
