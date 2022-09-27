This is what happens when you freeze-dry McDonald's

A sweet company that specialise in freeze-dried goodies are showing what happens when you freeze-dry something a little more unusual...like McDonald's.

Freeze drying involves low-temperature dehydration which often leaves foods crunchy, but still full of flavour.

Biting into the likes of a Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and a McFlurry, the team at Candy Works UK insist that it actually tastes pretty nice. In fact, the mozzarella dippers are apparently even better than the real thing.

"This feels illegal", one user joked in the comments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.