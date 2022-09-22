Adoring penguin parents proudly show off their new baby to zoo visitors

Adoring penguin parents at Tiergarten Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, have proudly been showing off their new baby chick for visitors.

Zoo officials reported that the baby had been hiding out of public view behind its parents for some time, but has finally been brave enough to come out.

It's not able to swim yet, and its gender can't be determined until its around 10 months old with the use of genetic feather samples.

