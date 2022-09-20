Deliveroo driver earns £330 for 24-hour shift - and 77 deliveries

A mum who delivers for the likes of Deliveroo, JustEat, and UberEats, has shared her 24-hour-shift challenge - and it took 77 deliveries to make £330.

Atlanta Martin, 22, quit her job as a flight dispatcher after she discovered she could make £1,000 every week by doing 11-hour shifts as a delivery driver.

Challenging herself, along with boyfriend, Benjamin Hasker, she decided to do a 24-hour stint in Sussex to see just how much money she could make.

