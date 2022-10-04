Dog groomer goes viral for wild giraffe transformation

An ultra-creative dog groomer is going viral for turning a Goldendoodle into a rather remarkable giraffe.

Complete with shaved tail, Cooper is just one of the amazing works of TikToker, Gabriel Feitosa, who can also do the likes of unicorns, lions, and zebras.

“Dogs kept me from growing up out of the streets and definitely prevented me from getting into trouble,” Feitosa told Jam Press. “It’s safe to say that dogs saved my life.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.