Airline passengers take part in departure gate dance-off to get an upgrade

Airline passengers were forced to participate in a 'dance-off' in order to win a free upgrade on a Delta flight.

Britni D’Angelo, who was a contestant on the US version of Big Brother last year, posted a video of her busting a move in a bid to get the Comfort Plus upgrade, which includes three inches of extra legroom, speedy boarding, and a blanket.

And she didn't hold back either, as she twirled, jumped into the splits, and did the worm while staff looked on with joy.

A well-deserved win.

