Man 'trains' his pet fish to play football in their tank

A man in China’s Guangdong Province claims he has 'trained' his pet goldfish how to play football.

Setting up a 'football pitch' in their tank, Yang Tianxin started training the fish back in 2020. Now, he has five Ranchu goldfish capable of shooting a ball into a goal.

According to WikiHow, the best way to follow in his footsteps and train your fish is by making the creature follow your finger, and rewarding it with food.

Could we be looking at the next big sport?



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.