Single woman 'stamps' guys she fancies with contact details on night out

A single woman has come up with a genius way of attracting the attention of guys she likes: with a stamp.

Melany Lloyd, 22, had a custom ink stamp made with her contact details and a short sentence which read: "I think you're fit".

If she likes someone in a club, she stamps them.

"All the guys that I stamped found it really funny," she said. "I'm still speaking to a couple of them now and they all said it was the best way that a girl has hit on them."

