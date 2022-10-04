Artist's entirely 'doodled' house is absolutely mind-boggling

A British artist has transformed his home into a doodle paradise, covering every inch of the walls, floors, and furniture in patterns.

Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began work on the house in Kent two years ago, and has just completed its 12 rooms.

“Completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form," he said.

The project took 401 cans of spray paint, 286 bottles of black paint and 2,296 pens.

