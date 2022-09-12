House-hunters shocked as toilet spotted in corner of bedroom at $1.95m home

House-hunters in Toronto, Canada have been left shocked by just how little your money gets you, after a $1.95m property went on the market - and the toilet is in the bedroom.

The listing, shown by @realtor.nero on TikTok, is a microhouse with ultra-narrow rooms and just one bedroom. There's no dedicated bathroom either, as the toilet is next to your bed, along with a shower in the opposite corner. Lovely.

People were quick to point out there's also no stove, just a hot plate on the kitchen counter.

