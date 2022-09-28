Music lover spends £6,000 putting on huge 200-person festival in his back garden

A music lover has impressed his friends once again by hosting another epic music festival in his back yard - this time upping the budget to a whopping £6,000.

23-year-old Jack Hodgson first put it on in 2021 to celebrate the end of the pandemic with 200 of his friends and family.

At the 2022 event, he managed to secure a collaboration with record label After Hours who were DJing and sold t-shirts to cover the cost of the event, and he hopes to continue it for years to come.

