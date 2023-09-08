Cheeky Shiba Inu escapes crate while on flight

A cheeky Shiba Inu has gone viral after managing to escape her crate while on a flight - and gave airport workers a surprise when they opened up the cabin.

Sputnik, who was flying with owner, John Krajewski, was stood at the door of the plane baggage hold wagging her tail, ready to get off.

'The crew said they opened the door and she was just standing there like she was waiting for a red carpet', he wrote on TikTok alongside the footage of the pooch, adding he 'impressed' by her great escape.

