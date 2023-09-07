Family successfully teaches deaf dog commands in sign language

A family has successfully managed to teach their deaf dog sign language so they can still communicate commands with him.

Peewee, a Bull Terrier from Minnesota has spent a decade learning commands, and knows how to tell owners he wants to go outside, go to bed, or eat.

“If I was to ask one of my girls to take the dogs out to the bathroom, the dogs would look to me to find out what’s going on", says owner, Nikki.

“I will sign ‘potty’ and ‘sister’ to tell them to follow their sister out to the bathroom.”

