Skunk caught 'practising gymnastics' on night camera at national park

A video of a skunk seemingly practicing gymnastics in front of a night camera has resurfaced, and the internet is loving his flexibility.

The clip was filmed at Happy Valley at Saguaro National Park in Arizona during the night, when the animal began doing a handstand, and holding it for an impressive amount of time.

However, it turns out the skunk was not training for the Olympics, as it's reportedly what they do before spraying as a defence mechanism.

