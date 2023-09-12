Over 50 dogs spotted surfing on beach in California for good cause

Over 50 dogs were spotted surfing in California at the weekend as they held a 'surf-a-thon' to raise money for orphaned pets.

The annual event, held at the Rancho Santa Fe beach, sees pooches face off to become 'best in surf', being scored on their ability to balance on the boards.

In clips from the event, the animals seemed to be loving being out on the water, and more importantly, funds raised will go to the Holland Woodward Animal Centre.

